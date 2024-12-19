'Runaway' Amazon Vehicle Backs Into Residence In Katonah, Causes Damage: Police

The incident happened on Thursday morning, Dec. 19, when the delivery driver accidentally left their vehicle in reverse while exiting it at a residence on Pine Hill Drive in Katonah, according to Bedford Police Lieutenant Jeff Gulick.

According to Gulick, the driver thought they left the vehicle in park. The "runaway" vehicle then went through a few yards, damaged a fence, and hit the home, he added.

After hitting the residence, the driver temporarily left the scene, but soon returned, Gulick said.

The residence sustained minimal damage, prompting a response from the Building Department as a precaution, according to Gulick, adding that police also responded to the scene. No citations were issued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.