Restaurant Once Owned By Richard Gere Closes In Bedford: 'We Are So Grateful'

The Barn at Bedford Post, located in Bedford at 954 Old Post Rd., announced that it closed earlier in the year after more than three years under its current ownership, according to the eatery's website.

A message posted on the restaurant's website by the owners said that "We are so grateful to have been a part of this amazing community."

"We look forward to sharing future experiences with you!" the message continued. No other reason for the closing was given.

The restaurant was located on the site of the Bedford Post Inn, a luxury inn that Gere still co-owns with his partner, Russell Hernandez.

Gere once owned the restaurant as well, but gave up control in 2014 amid a divorce from his then-wife, Carey Lowell.

The eatery had been led by New York City and Hudson Valley-based chef Roxanne Spruance before closing.

On social media, former patrons of the restaurant reacted to the news.

"Chef Roxanne Spruance is an amazing chef," said Nancy P. of Westchester, who added, "Will miss this gem but looking forward to see what’s next."

Early in 2022, the 73-year-old Gere moved from Pound Ridge to North Salem.

