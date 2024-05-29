Record-Breaking Sale: Horse Farm Goes For $30.6M In Bedford, Report Says

The 214-acre equestrian estate, known as Sunnyfield Farm, is located in Bedford and sold for $30,675 million, breaking the record for the highest sale recorded in the town, according to Sotheby’s International Realty agent Krissy Blake, who announced the sale on social media.

The property, which has attracted celebrities like Katonah's Martha Stewart, Bruce Willis, and Glenn Close, has been owned by the Nielsen family since the 1970s and used to breed thoroughbred racehorses, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Although the buyer has not been identified, it is a family who breeds and races horses and intends to keep the property as a private horse farm, according to the outlet.

The extensive farm features barns and stalls for over 80 horses, indoor and outdoor riding rings, more than 100 acres of paddocks, and a Grand Prix field. The outlet reported that it also includes a four-bedroom home that will likely either be renovated or razed and rebuilt.

The sale will ease the concerns of many Bedford residents who were worried the property would be developed into several homes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

