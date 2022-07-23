Actor Matt Damon Buys $8.5M Bedford Estate

A well-known celebrity from New England will be calling New York home.

Actor Matt Damon has just bought an $8.5 million estate in the Northern Westchester County, according to a brand-new report in the New York Post.

"The stone-and-clapboard colonial mansion comes with its own saltwater pool, a stream and spring-fed pond, hiking trails, boardwalks and rope bridges — all over 13½ acres," the report says of the home located in the Town of Bedford. "There’s even a tree house."

The 51-year-old Damon, a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, gained prominence in 1997 when he and longtime friend Ben Affleck wrote and starred in "Good Will Hunting."

Damon's other titles include "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Saving Private Ryan," and "The Departed."

Damon and Luciana Bozán Barroso married in 2005 and have four children.

Northern Westchester is also home to Martha Stewart (Katonah), Richard Gere (now in North Salem after selling his Pound Ridge estate), and David Letterman (North Salem).

Click here to read the complete New York Post report.

