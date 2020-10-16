Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
5 Friars Close, Bedford Hills, NY 10507 - $719,000

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y. — A property at 5 Friars Close in Bedford Hills is listed at $719,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Saturday, October 17 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6075005
  • 2100 Square Feet
  • 0.46 acres
  • Built in 1966
  • 4 Bedrooms
  • 3 Bathrooms
  • Estimated Taxes: $14,579
  • School District: Bedford

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

