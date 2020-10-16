BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y. — A property at 5 Friars Close in Bedford Hills is listed at $719,000.
Come view this property during its open house on Saturday, October 17 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6075005
- 2100 Square Feet
- 0.46 acres
- Built in 1966
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Estimated Taxes: $14,579
- School District: Bedford
Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Douglas Elliman - Scarsdale
Tel: 914-723-6800
26 Popham Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583