310 Pea Pond Road, Katonah, NY 10536 - $2,400,000

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Ginnel Real Estate
Photo Credit: Ginnel Real Estate

KATONAH, N.Y. — A property at 310 Pea Pond Road in Katonah is listed at $2,400,000.

Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, September 20 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6065251
  • 8000 Square Feet
  • 9.98 acres
  • Built in 1955
  • 5 Bedrooms
  • 6 Bathrooms
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $72,503
  • School District: Katonah Lewisboro

Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.

Ginnel Real Estate

Tel: 914-234-9234

493 Bedford Center Road

ginnel.com

