KATONAH, N.Y. — A property at 310 Pea Pond Road in Katonah is listed at $2,400,000.
Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, September 20 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6065251
- 8000 Square Feet
- 9.98 acres
- Built in 1955
- 5 Bedrooms
- 6 Bathrooms
- 1 Half Bath
- Estimated Taxes: $72,503
- School District: Katonah Lewisboro
Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Ginnel Real Estate
Tel: 914-234-9234
493 Bedford Center Road