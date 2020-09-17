BEDFORD CORNERS, N.Y. — A property at 207 Barker Street in Bedford Corners is listed at $1,795,000.
Come view this property during its open house on Sunday, September 20 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Details of this listing:
- Type: Property
- MLS ID: H6067592
- 4113 Square Feet
- 2.80 acres
- Built in 1850
- 4 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- 1 Half Bath
- Estimated Taxes: $26,456
- School District: Bedford
Copyright 2020 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Ginnel Real Estate
Tel: 914-234-9234
493 Bedford Center Road