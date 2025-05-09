Light Rain Fog/Mist 57°

Rabies Alert: Infected Cat Found Outdoors In Katonah, Dies Before Testing Positive

A rabid cat that had been roaming outdoors in a Northern Westchester neighborhood has tested positive for rabies, prompting a warning from public health officials.

A rendering of the rabies virus. 

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/www.scientificanimations.com/
Ben Crnic
The Westchester County Department of Health confirmed on Friday, May 9 that an indoor/outdoor cat that lived in Katonah died on Wednesday, May 7, and later tested positive for rabies. Officials say the cat was an average-sized white tabby. 

Health officials did not specify exactly where the cat was found but said they would release more information as it becomes available. 

"As it was an indoor/outdoor cat, there is no way to tell exactly where the cat was while outside," health officials said in a social media comment. 

Authorities are urging anyone who may have come into contact with the cat—or whose pets may have—to immediately call the health department at 914-813-5000.

“If you, a family member, or your pet may have had any contact with this cat, call right away,” the department said.

Rabies is 100% preventable with early treatment, but once symptoms appear in humans or animals, the disease is always fatal.

Exposure to rabies can occur through bites or contact with the saliva of an infected animal. Post-exposure treatment is highly effective when started before symptoms begin.

To prevent rabies, health officials urge residents to never feed, handle, or approach wild or stray animals. 

