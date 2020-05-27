Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Accused Of Stealing From Northern Westchester Supermarket

Kathy Reakes
Yorktown woman arrested for allegedly stealing from area Acme supermarket. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 59-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stealing several items from an area supermarket.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 8:20 p.m., Saturday, May 23, when the Triangle Shopping Center Acme store reported the theft to Yorktown Police.

According to police, Joanne Tuccillo, of Yorktown, was spotted by store security removing several items from the store shelves and allegedly putting them in a bag.

Tuccillo then left the store without paying for the items, police said.

She was arrested and charged with petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket.

Tuccillo is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 25.

