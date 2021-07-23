Suspect Arrested After Midday Firefight In Westchester, Police Say

A shooting suspect is in police custody after being tied to a midday shootout outside a Westchester business, authorities announced.

A 33-year-old man was shot inside of a West 3rd Street business in Mount Vernon on Monday, May 31 before managing to flee the area on foot as he sought assistance from other parties in the area for treatment of gunshot wounds.

After the victim fled, the shooter, later identified as Bronx resident Santano Williams, age 42, exited the business and began walking away, at which point he was confronted by Eastchester resident Gladstone Dankin, age 33.

According to police, Williams was confronted by Dankin and the two exchanged gunfire in the street. Neither was struck by the bullets and both fled the area on foot.

It is unclear why Dankin began shooting at Williams after he was confronted.

The initial victim was transported to the Emergency Room on the Wakefield Campus of Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen. He was later transferred to the trauma center at Jacobi Hospital.

On Thursday, July 22, officials announced that Mount Vernon Police Department detectives and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) arrested Dankin in connection to the shooting.

Dankin was arrested without incident in the Bronx this week and arraigned on charges of second-degree attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail following his arraignment.

Officials noted that Dankin has a criminal history that includes previous drug and weapons charges.

Williams was arrested on an unrelated weapons possession charge in New York City on Monday, July 5.

He’s currently being held by the New York City Department of Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned on felony weapons and assault charges next week in Mount Vernon City Court.

