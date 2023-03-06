Sex Crimes Involving Minor: Bedford Hills Man Charged

Following a weeks-long investigation, a Northern Westchester man faces sex crime offenses that involved a minor, police say.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Bedford Hills resident Rony Hernandez on Friday, March 3, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Hernandez was arraigned in the Town of Bedford Justice Court on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual act. Authorities added that the act involved a minor, but did not provide any futher details.

Hernandez has since been held in Westchester County Correctional Facility pending a future court date.

Authorities are still looking into Hernandez with the help of the Westchester County District Attorney's Office and numerous surrounding police departments. He may eventually face more charges, police said.

