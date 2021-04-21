Man Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Area

A 61-year-old man died when an early morning house fire broke out in the area, officials said.

First responders in Dutchess County were dispatched to a Red Hook home on Rokeby Road at approximately 6:47 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, where there was a report of a fire that had spread in a home, trapping a man inside.

Upon arrival, first responders from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make their way into the residence, though they were rebuffed by the flames and smoke.

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to get inside the home, where they found a resident, John G. Boles IV dead inside the Red Hook residence.

The investigation into the house fire remains under investigation, though it appears accidental in nature and is not considered suspicious, officials said. Investigators from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and Dutchess County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

Other agencies that responded at the scene include the:

Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau;

Fire & Arson Investigation Unit and Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit;

Red Hook Police Department;

New York State Police;

Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, and;

Fire departments from Rhinebeck, Milan, and Ulster Hose.

