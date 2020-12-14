Gun-Wielding Westchester Liquor Store Robbery Suspect On Loose

A suspect is on the loose after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars from a Westchester liquor store and attempting to pull out a gun to threaten a clerk who sought to stop him, police said.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department received a report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 of an armed robbery at BMK Wine & Liquors on Main Street.

It is alleged that the suspect walked into the store while a clerk was stocking shelves. The suspect proceeded to walk directly to the register and removed approximately $400 in cash.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the employee ran toward the suspect and began struggling with him, at which point he attempted to pull out a black handgun that was being held in the back of his waistband.

The employee allegedly was able to continue struggling with the suspect, preventing him from gaining access to the gun. The fight spilled out onto the sidewalk before the suspect ran to Beechwood Avenue, got in a vehicle, and fled the area.

According to Costa, the suspect was described as being Black, approximately 6-foot-6 with a thin build, and a scar on his right cheek. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing red shoes and all-black clothing.

The armed robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact investigators at the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2300.

