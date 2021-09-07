Girl Rescued From 13-Inch Drainpipe In Westchester, Police Say

A Westchester County girl was rescued from a 13-inch drainpipe after a passerby heard her shouting for help.

The incident took place around 6:55 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, in Mamaroneck.

A Village of Mamaroneck police officer conducting post-storm patrol was alerted by persons shouting for help at the corner of Old White Plains Road and Center Avenue.

The officer found a 13-year-old female who had fallen into an open utility vault/drainpipe. The girl’s body was below the ground up to her armpits and she was struggling to keep from falling further down, said Lt. Mark Gatta, of the Mamaroneck Police.

The officer stabilized the girl and called for additional officers as well as Fire Department assistance.

Numerous departments responded including:

The Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department

Mamaroneck EMS

Larchmont VAC

New Rochelle Fire Department,

Westchester County Technical Rescue Team

Port Chester

Rye Department of Public Works

After approximately an hour, the girl, a Mamaroneck resident was retrieved from the drainpipe suffering minor injuries.

Mamaroneck EMS transported the girl to Jacobi Medical Center accompanied by her father.

The hole had been left open as part of the damage from the storm. It has since been sectioned off and boarded up.

