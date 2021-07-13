Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of House Under Construction In Westchester

Fire crews from multiple Westchester agencies worked together to extinguish a blaze that broke out in the garage of a home currently under construction.

First responders from the Scarsdale, Hartsdale, Greenville, and Fairview Fire Departments were dispatched to a home on Mohican Trail in Scarsdale shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, where there was a report of a working fire.

Officials said that at the time the fire broke out, the residence was unoccupied, and the initial investigation determined that the fire broke out in the garage, which was being used as a storage space for the construction work at the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined as the Scarsdale Fire Department continues its investigation into the blaze. The origin of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

While crews were knocking down the flames, officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were at the scene directing traffic until the area was cleared.

Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour said that he spoke to the homeowner and instructed him to contact a contractor to board up and secure the residence - which has been deemed safe by the department - following the fire.

