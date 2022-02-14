Families Displaced As Crews Battle Three-Alarm Westchester Co-Op Fire

Multiple families were displaced as fire crews battled a tricky, three-alarm blaze that broke out at a Westchester co-op building.

Firefighters from the New Rochelle and Yonkers fire departments were called to the Trinity co-op building on Union Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14 when the blaze broke out in a single apartment before rapidly spreading with the help of gusty weather conditions.

The six-story building was evacuated, officials said, as firefighters worked to contain the flames in a unit toward the top of the building.

Due to the frigid temperatures, a Bee-Line bus was called to help evacuate at least 20 residents and keep them safe from the conditions and provide temporary shelter.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, the fire was still raging, with smoke and flames visible from a distance as they penetrated the roof.

While crews battled the fire, Union Street was closed between North Avenue and Church Street.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

