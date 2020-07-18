Fairfield County Man Drove Drunk Twice Legal Limit In Westchester, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Zak Failla
New York State Police troopers busted a man with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Fairfield County man had a suspended license and blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit when he was stopped by New York State Police troopers in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

Troopers on patrol at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 12, stopped Stamford resident Yiriy Svistelnytskyy on I-87 in Harrison for multiple traffic violations.

Police said that while speaking with Svistelnytskyy, 32, troopers determined that his license had been suspended, and he was allegedly intoxicated. He was transported to New York State Police barracks in Tarrytown, where it was determined his blood alcohol content was .21 percent, more than double the legal limit.

Svistelnytskyy was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, and issued several citations for vehicle and traffic violations. Following his processing, Svistelnytskyy was released to a sober party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to respond to the DWI charge.

