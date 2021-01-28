Duo, Including Westchester Man, Stole High-End Handbags In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police arrested two men in connection with the theft of more than $20,000 in high-end handbags from a Fairfield County merchant.

Members of the Greenwich Police Organized Retail Criminal Activity Unit chased three suspects on foot down Greenwich Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after they were observed steeling high-value handbags from a local merchant, said Lt. John Slusarz.

Two of the suspects were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and struggle. The third suspect got away with over $20,000 of merchandise, Slusarz said.

Allen Nance, age 46, of New Rochelle, and Wilburt Evans, age 43, of the Bronx were each charged with:

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Organized retail theft

Conspiracy to commit retail theft

Evans, who fought with the police, was additionally charged with assault on an officer and interfering, Slusarz said.

He was also charged with possession of a shoplifting device after police found the wire cutters used to cut through security straps; and possession of a controlled substance after he was found with pills and marijuana, he added.

Evans and Nance are scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Evans was unable to set a $25,000 bond and was held in custody. Nance was released on a $2,500 bond.

"The primary objective of professional crime rings is to steal from retail organizations for the purpose of turning retail products into financial gain, rather than for personal use," Slusarz said. "These criminal operations are responsible for tens of billions of dollars in losses each year nationally."

The investigation remains open and further arrests are possible.

