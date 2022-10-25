Don't Fall For It: Bedford Police Issue Alert For Text Message Scam

A police department in Northern Westchester is alerting people to a fraudulent text message.

According to Bedford Police, people have been receiving false messages regarding a sale of a sweatshirt from the police department.

The text reads, "Dear (your name) Bedford Police hoodie $10 OFF ready to order now," which is then followed by a link, according to authorities.

"Do not click on it or provide any information. This is not us," Bedford Police said.

