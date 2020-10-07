Career Criminal Arrested In Connection To Fatal Westchester Shooting

A suspect with a lengthy rap sheet is facing a murder charge for allegedly fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in Westchester earlier this year.

Following a lengthy investigation into the fatal shooting of Michael Toro on Tuesday, May 5 in Mount Vernon, police arrested city resident Negus Kirton, who has been charged with murder.

Toro was shot multiple times in the early morning hours on Darling Avenue, police said.

The shooting launched a joint investigation by the Mount Vernon Police Department Major Case Unit and special agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, leading to the arrest of Kirton at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2 on North 3rd Avenue.

Police noted that Kirton has a long criminal history including arrests for narcotics, assault, weapons possession, and reckless endangerment. He served multiple terms in state prison for more than a decade.

Kirton, 36, was charged with second-degree murder and arraigned on Monday, Oct. 5. He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail and scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

