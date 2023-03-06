37-Year-Old Goes Missing From Bedford, May Be Found At Casinos

Police in Northern Westchester are searching for a missing man who has not been seen for more than a week.

Jorge Vasquez, age 37, was last seen at his home in Bedford on Old Post Road on Friday, Feb. 24 around 6 p.m., and has been missing since, according to the Bedford Police Department.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of his last known clothing.

Vasquez is known to frequent several casinos, authorities added.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Bedford Police Detective Whalen at 914-241-3111 or email him at mattwhalen@bedfordny.gov.

