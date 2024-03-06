Fog/Mist 49°

Oily Rags Start Blaze Inside Golf Course Clubhouse In Bedford Hills

Firefighters responded to the clubhouse at a Northern Westchester golf course after discarded oily rags sparked a blaze inside the building. 

The blaze happened inside the clubhouse at the Glen Arbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via automatic6517
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, March 1 at around 6 p.m., when a fire alarm went off inside the clubhouse at Glen Arbor Golf Club in Bedford Hills, the Bedford Hills Fire Department said on Tuesday, March 5. 

Responding crews found a small fire in the building's parlor room caused by oily rags that spontaneously combusted inside a trash can. The smoldering blaze was soon extinguished and contained in the room, the department said.

Crews then remained at the scene to ventilate the clubhouse of smoke. 

