Susan Banks, 79, Former Reference Librarian In Chappaqua, Katonah, Scarsdale

Susan Johnston Banks (née Susan Symes Johnston), a former librarian in Westchester, died in Carlisle, PA., on April 13. She was 79.

Susan was born November 8, 1940 in Mount Vernon to loving parents Frederick Symes Johnston, Jr. and Frances Hope (Morgan) Johnston of Pelham. She attended public school in Pelham and graduated in 1962 from Duke University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English.

She was married on September 5, 1964 at Huguenot Memorial Church in Pelham to Charles Green Banks, Jr., son of Charles and Martha (Siggelkow) Banks. The two remained happily married for more than 55 years until her passing.

Following some devoted quality time as a stay-at-home mother to her two children, first in Bronxville and then Chappaqua, Susan began a career as a library clerk at the Chappaqua Public Library.

After she and Chuck relocated to Katonah, she went on to earn an advanced degree in library science from SUNY Albany in 1989, after which she took up a professional role as a reference librarian for the Chappaqua, Katonah and Scarsdale Public Libraries.

In Westchester County, she was a member of the Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Chappaqua and later St. Matthew's Church in Bedford. In Chappaqua and Bedford, she also joined Chuck in getting involved in the excitement of local politics.

Retiring in 2008, she and Chuck moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to their young granddaughters.

In retirement, she continued her love of library work as a volunteer at Carlisle's Bosler Memorial Library. She also served as a member and volunteer at St. John's Church of Carlisle, including three years on the parish vestry. Susan and Chuck spent much of their newfound leisure time traveling the world, from the North Sea to the Galápagos Islands and Antarctica to a 50th-anniversary river cruise through Europe.

Susan is survived by her husband, daughter Molly (Banks) Talley, son Charles Green Banks III, son-in-law Scott Talley, and granddaughters Katie Talley and Megan Talley. She is also survived by her sister Hope Minnon and brothers Frederick, Robert and William Johnston.

A memorial service at St. John's Church of Carlisle will be scheduled in the future; interment will take place at St. Matthew's Church of Bedford. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bosler Memorial Library of Carlisle, PA, St. John's Church of Carlisle, PA and St. Matthew's Church of Bedford , would be appreciated by the family.

