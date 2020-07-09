Hope Levene, 98, Of Bedford Was World Traveler, Volunteer Extraordinaire

Hope W. Levene, a longtime Bedford resident, died on March 17 at the age of 98.

Hope's was a life of volunteer work for organizations including Visiting Nurses, Pleasantville Cottage Schools, Northern Westchester Hospital, Bedford School Board, Boces, American Field Service, Experiment in International Living and the Hillcrest School.

She was predeceased by husband, Benjamin (Bill) and daughter Hope, and is survived by son, Kenneth of Armonk, and daughter, Faith Levene of Kitchener, Ontario, grandchildren Wendy, Ken, Elise, Max and Arielle, and great-grandchildren Ryan, Riley, Adrien and Austin.

Hope and Bill were avid travelers and at final count had visited 98 countries in 70 years. They also sailed, scuba dived, played chess and collected chess sets and loved African and Inuit art. Hope was an excellent cook and hosted many dinners preparing cuisine from around the world. She wrote a cooking column for many years for The Country Shopper called The Five O'clock Chef. She was a big knitter and did many needlepoint projects, loved her cats and dogs, and always warmly welcomed visitors to her home.

Her graciousness and generosity and wry sense of humour were ever present. Condolences may be sent to Hopelevene98@gmail.com.

