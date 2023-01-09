Former School Principal From Bedford Dies After 'Courageous' ALS Battle

A former elementary school principal from Northern Westchester has died after a hard-fought battle with ALS.

Katonah resident David Wallick died on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the age of 60, according to his obituary.

Born in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1962 before moving to New York and growing up in Eastchester, Wallick spent his life in education and became an elementary school teacher for more than two decades.

He then eventually became the principal of Haldane Elementary School in Cold Spring.

Wallick was drawn to his career because he loved knowing he could help people, his obituary said.

In addition to his career, Wallick was also passionate about watching Mets games and Broadway shows. Over the course of his life, he attended hundreds of Mets games, and also had a lifelong love for running, completing 12 New York City Marathons.

Wallick, whose obituary said that he fought a "courageous battle" with ALS, is survived by his wife, Gina, and his two children, Griffin and Ryan.

