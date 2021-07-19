Bedford Native Katherine Darcy Deickler, 66, Mom, Occupational Therapist, Lit Up A Room

Katherine ("Kath") Darcy Deickler, age 66 of Lincoln, MA, died peacefully at her residence on May 19 from an arduous struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was a beautiful, dynamic, intelligent and giving woman.

Kath is survived by her husband Stephen Dyer of Lincoln; son Michael Bower (wife Kokila) of Toronto, Canada; daughter Kimberly Bower of Austin, TX; parents Judith Deickler and Barry Deickler of Pawling; sisters Beverly Deickler (husband Colin Harley) of Woodbury, CT and Leigh Deickler (husband Victor Cassarino) of Hebron, CT and brother William Deickler of Redding, CT.

Born in Philadelphia on January 30, 1955, she spent her early years in Bedford Hills, NY, graduating from Fox Lane High School. She attended college initially on Staten Island but transferred to Quinnipiac College in New Haven, CT, where she earned a B.S. in Occupational Therapy. Kath later attended Antioch New England College in Keene, NH, where she earned a Masters in Human Services Administration.

Kath had a good life as an Occupational Therapist, real estate broker and loving mother. Highly accomplished until the Parkinson’s disease took over, Kath held responsible professional positions while also volunteering at the community, state and national levels.

She was president of NHOTA (New Hampshire Occupational Therapy Association) and represented NH at AOTA (American Occupational Therapy Association) conferences. She also volunteered with the Keene Episcopal Church and with the Town of Lincoln to provide handicap access to public buildings.

Very giving and caring, Kath always insisted on helping anyone in their time of need.

A fabulous host, Kath put on many gatherings for family, friends and neighbors, cooking, entertaining and playing piano — she lit up the room! These gatherings were something to behold.

A life celebration memorial service for Katherine will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on 22 Coulter Ave. in Pawling. The service will also be available through Zoom. Reception to follow upstairs.

Donations may be made in honor of Katherine to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

To share a memory or offer a condolence visit Concord Funeral Home.

Obituary provided by Concord Funeral Home.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.