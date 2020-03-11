Contact Us
Westchester Man Admits To Promoting, Possessing Child Porn, DA Says

Danny Manich
Danny Manich Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A Westchester County man admitted to possessing and promoting child pornography, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Pelham resident Danny Manich, 61, pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court to one count of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and two counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child dating back to two incidents last year.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., on April 15, last year, Manich was involved in online communications with an undercover investigator, at which time he allegedly spoke about having sex with a minor.

He proceeded to send pornographic images of a child to the investigator, believing he was speaking with someone who could arrange for him to have sex with a minor.

Those communications served as the basis for a search warrant that was executed for his personal digital devices, at which point, investigators found that Manich was in possession of graphic images of a very young child being sexually assaulted by an adult man.

The following month, on May 3, Manich was found to be in possession of child pornography involving images of a child under the age of 16 “in a state of undress,” Scarpino said. Manich was arrested that day by police in Pelham and arraigned.

