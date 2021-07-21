Westchester County Announces Free Back-To-School Vaccine Clinics

Westchester County has announced its free back-to-school vaccine clinics for children who haven't yet received their required immunizations.

Appointments will soon be available at the County Health departments located in Yonkers and White Plains.

“Our clinics have the vaccines children need to start their in-person learning on time, including COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12 and older," Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler said. "I also encourage families with their own healthcare provider to call now and avoid the September rush, because there are many families who must catch up on visits they missed during the past pandemic year.”

The county encouraged parents to ask their health care provider which vaccines their children need. The county said all students must be vaccinated against whooping cough, measles and mumps.

The Yonkers appointments will take place at 20 S. Broadway on the second floor. The White Plains will be at 134 Court St.

Appointments in Yonkers will take place the following days:

Mondays, from July 26 through Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursdays from July 29 through Aug. 26, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments in White Plains can be made Fridays from July 23 through Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

