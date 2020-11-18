Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced To Prison For Fatal 2018 Shooting

Demetrius Bogan
Demetrius Bogan Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A Northern Westchester man has been sentenced to prison time after admitting to fatally shooting a 22-year-old man two years ago.

Peekskill resident Demetrius Bogan, 20, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing 22-year-old Khalil Lyons in Peekskill in July 2018, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

Bogan admitted to his role in the fatal shooting that killed Lyons, a Bronx resident, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Park Street in Peekskill on July 13, 2018. 

Shrub Oak resident Sean Deleon was allegedly also involved, and a third suspect, Yaro Gaddy Waller, was also charged with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence in relation to the shooting.

Bogan was arrested on Friday, July 27, 2018. His co-conspirators were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Deleon pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon and he was sentenced in November last year to time in state prison. 

