Contact Us
Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah
Return to your home site

Menu

Bedford Daily Voice serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Nearby Towns

News

New Positive Coronavirus Cases In Westchester Bring County Total To 148, 328 In State

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 continues to spread in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov
COVID-19 continues to spread in New York. Photo Credit: CDC

The first positive cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus in Orange and Dutchess counties were among 34 new cases reported in the Hudson Valley for the last 24 hours.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided the update on the spread of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 12, which has now impacted 328 New Yorkers across 14 counties.

As of Thursday, March 12, coronavirus cases were confirmed in:

  • Westchester: 148 cases (27 new);
  • New York City: 95 cases (43 new);
  • Nassau: 41 cases (13 new);
  • Suffolk: 20 cases (14 new);
  • Rockland: Seven cases (one new);
  • Ulster: Four (three new);
  • Saratoga: Three (one new);
  • Albany: Two (two new);
  • Monroe: Two (two new);
  • Orange: Two (two new);
  • Broome: One (one new);
  • Delaware: One (one new);
  • Dutchess: One (one new);
  • Herkimer: One (one new);

New York continues to be one of the hardest-hit states in the country, with 328 confirmed cases, behind only Washington state’s 338 cases, which resulted in 29 deaths

Of the cases in New York, 47 of the 328 coronavirus patients (14 percent) are currently hospitalized. A woman in her 20s from Westchester tested positive in Fairfield County at Greenwich Hospital.

“The perception is changing," Cuomo said. The reality hasn’t changed. We have been talking about the same thing every day for several weeks. You’re going to see these numbers go up, you had to.

“This is an evolving situation. The numbers and facts change every day. As the facts change, change your response. And that’s what we’re doing. You can calibrate up or calibrate down.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bedford Daily Voice!

Serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Bedford Daily Voice!

Serves Bedford, Bedford Hills & Katonah

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.