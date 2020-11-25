Man Sentenced To Life For Ordering Shooting Witness To Be Killed In Westchester

A leader of the G-Shine Bloods gang in Westchester with previous felony convictions received the maximum sentence for ordering a shooting witness be killed outside an area bar.

Mount Vernon resident Jason Garcia was sentenced as a persistent felony offender to 20 years to life in state prison for a shooting outside the Garden Bar in Mount Vernon in 2016 and later conspiring to murder an eyewitness.

Specifically, Garcia was found guilty by a trial in January of attempted murder, as well as two counts each of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that while he was being held at the Westchester County Jail for the shooting at the Garden Bar, Garcia conspired with Brown, Laquanna Kershaw, Cassaundra Dunham, and Damien Rickard to murder the eyewitness.

“It is clear from the evidence at trial, and from the review of the pre-sentence report, that (Garcia) not only believes himself above his fellow gang members, but also believes himself above the law,” Judge Anne Minihan said. “(Garcia) is not above the law; and today he will feel the full weight of justice upon his chest. He may control his fellow gang members through fear but he holds no such power over the criminal justice system.”

Brown previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and sentenced to a term of between 10 and 20 years in prison. Kershaw is awaiting sentencing, while the cases against Dunham and Rickard are pending.

“Putting Jason Garcia away for 20 years to life is a major blow to the gangs at the heart of so many street shootings and other violence in our cities,” Scarpino stated. “This was a strong investigation into this criminal and the havoc he has caused in Mount Vernon and elsewhere.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.