Former Northern Westchester Attorney Charged For Stealing Millions From Clients

Zak Failla
Laurieanne DeLitta
Laurieanne DeLitta Photo Credit: LinkedIn

A former attorney in Northern Westchester is facing charges for allegedly stealing millions of dollars from her clients over the course of several years, authorities announced.

Armonk real estate lawyer Laurieanne DeLitta, age 50, was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 10 for allegedly stealing more than $3.5 million from clients she represented between 2017 and 2021.

Specifically, DeLitta was charged with eight counts of grand larceny, and two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, all felonies, following her arrest by Westchester County District Attorney’s Office Criminal investigators.

DeLitta also had her law license revoked earlier this year in May, following an investigation into multiple complaints of professional misconduct that were made against her.

Westchester County Mimi Rocah said that between January 2017 and March 2021, DeLitta stole over $3.5 million from eight individuals and estates through fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation. 

DeLitta was also charged by the grand jury with two counts of practicing law without a license.

DeLitta is scheduled to make her next court appearance in Westchester County Court on Monday, Nov. 29.

