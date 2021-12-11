Expect Delays: Work To Resume On Saw Mill River Parkway Flood Project

Motorists in the Hudson Valley can expect delays as work ramps back up on the Saw Mill River Parkway flood mitigation project.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 13, construction crews in Westchester County will begin “daytime pile-driving” on the northbound lanes of the parkway as they look to make the roadway more resistant to flooding following years of issues that led to multiple road closures.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the project includes elevating the new bridges on the parkway to meet 100-year flood projections, while a 1.3-mile stretch of the roadway will be stabilized to divert water from the road and mitigate the runoff.

The project will also include other drainage improvements along the roadway.

During the project, there will be lane closures required on the Saw Mill River Parkway between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting.

Work is expected to be completed by June 2022.

“The New York State Department of Transportation has initiated a multi-faceted project in Westchester County, which includes the East Lincoln Avenue bridge in Pelham and Mount Vernon, Saw Mill River Parkway bridges over the Saw Mill River, and the US Route 1 bridge over Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck,” officials announced.

“The project, which includes drainage improvements and the reconstruction of roadways prone to flooding, will enhance safety and improve the region’s resiliency during storm events.”

