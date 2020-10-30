COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

More than 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester in the past 24 hours, marking the third straight day the county has hit that benchmark as cases continue to mount.

The county Department of Health said that there were 120 new COVID-19 cases in Westchester, bringing the total to more than 839,259 since the pandemic began spreading out of New Rochelle in early March.

There have now been more than 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, including 40,554 in Westchester.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down from 5 percent to 4.8 percent.

The infection rate in Westchester over the past five days, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health on Friday, Oct. 30:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 5,455 tests administered, resulting in 90 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,502 tests administered, resulting in 71 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Oct. 26: 5,260 tests administered, resulting in 120 (2.1 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 6,312 tests administered, resulting in 116 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 7,381 tests administered, resulting in 116 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has dropped from 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent. In the past 14 days, the infection rate went from 1.4 percent, peaked at 1.6 percent before dropping back to 1.6 percent on Oct. 29.

There was one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 1,473 in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Oct. 30, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,398 (272 active, 15 new);

New Rochelle: 3,696 (180, 27 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,047 (93, 4 new);

White Plains: 2,099 (74, 10 new);

Port Chester: 1,474 (79, 7 new);

Greenburgh: 1,373 (39, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,193 (24, 4 new);

Peekskill: 1,145 (47, 8 new);

Cortlandt: 1,057 (28, 2 new);

Yorktown: 901 (38, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 696 (18, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 564 (43, 3 new);

Eastchester: 501 (15, 2 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 514 (17);

Harrison: 5123 (26, 5 new);

Somers: 495 (20, 6 new);

Scarsdale: 412 (11, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 367 (8);

Tarrytown: 351 (14, 1 new);

Mount Kisco: 341 (19, 3 new);

Bedford: 339 (23, 1 new);

New Castle: 273 (14, 1 new);

Rye City: 276 (21);

North Castle: 255 (8, 3 new);

Elmsford: 226 (5)

Croton-on-Hudson: 226 (6, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 227 (7);

Mamaroneck Town: 211 (17, 1 new);

Pelham: 194 (8, 2 new);

North Salem: 190 (5);

Ossining Town: 176 (1);

Pleasantville: 173 (6);

Tuckahoe: 154 (2, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (1);

Lewisboro: 155 (12, 3 new);

Pelham Manor: 143 (8, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 139 (6, 1 new);

Ardsley: 120 (5, 1 new);

Irvington: 107 (5);

Bronxville: 100 (2, 1 new);

Larchmont: 95, (5);

Buchanan: 52 (3);

Pound Ridge: 45 (4).

In the past 24 hours, there were 146,885 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,255 positive cases, a 1.53 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,085 and there were 12 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

