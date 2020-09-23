Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester as of Wednesday, Sept. 23.
There were less than four dozen newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the state's Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began spreading in New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 37,903 (37 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 633,818 tested, according to the state Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester remained right at 6 percent, down from 6.2 percent late last week.

There was one new fatality reporting, bringing the total to 1,455 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Sept. 21, according to the county Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 7,895 (131 active, 18 new);
  • New Rochelle: 3,300 (56, 1 new);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,890 (28, 1 new);
  • White Plains: 1,968 (16, 2 new);
  • Port Chester: 1,345 (9, 2 new);
  • Greenburgh: 1,288 (23, 3 new);
  • Ossining Village: 1,134 (14, 1 new);
  • Peekskill: 1,069 (7);
  • Cortlandt: 983 (12, 1 new);
  • Yorktown: 803 (27);
  • Mount Pleasant: 633 (17, 2 new);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 501 (8);
  • Eastchester: 477 (7);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 466 (13);
  • Harrison: 461 (9, 1 new);
  • Somers: 445 (11);
  • Scarsdale: 388 (8, 2 new);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 345 (5);
  • Tarrytown: 321 (10);
  • Mount Kisco: 311 (2);
  • Bedford: 298 (14, 3 new);
  • New Castle: 248 (17);
  • North Castle: 235 (7, 1 new);
  • Rye City: 234 (6, 2 new);
  • Elmsford: 219 (5);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (2);
  • Rye Brook: 202 (3);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 190 (2);
  • Pelham: 178 (2, 1 new);
  • Ossining Town: 165 (3);
  • North Salem: 159 (5);
  • Pleasantville: 152 (6, 1 new);
  • Tuckahoe: 146 (1);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 146 (3);
  • Lewisboro: 134 (5);
  • Pelham Manor: 129 (4);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 128 (6);
  • Ardsley: 105 (2);
  • Bronxville: 96 (2);
  • Irvington: 92 (4, 1 new);
  • Larchmont: 81, (3);
  • Buchanan: 45 (1);
  • Pound Ridge: 32 (2, 1 new).

Statewide, there were 83,997 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, with 754 testing positive. There are currently 470 people hospitalized with the virus and there were three new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 10,135,692 COVID-19 tests, with 451,892 (665 new) testing positive. A total of 25,437 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

