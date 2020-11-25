COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Hudson Valley Restaurant

Patrons who may have frequented a popular Hudson Valley restaurant may have been exposed to COVID-19, officials are cautioning.

An alert was issued by the Orange County Health Department advising both employees and customers at the Outback Steakhouse at Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown last week that they could have been exposed to the virus.

Officials said that anyone who was at the restaurant from 5 p.m. to closing on Sunday, Nov. 15, Monday, Nov. 16, or Tuesday, Nov. 17 are in danger and should be tested.

Orange County Health Commissioner Irina Gelman said that anyone who may have been at Outback Steakhouse during that timeframe has been advised to watch for COVID-19 symptoms, which include:

Fever;

Chills;

Shortness of breath;

Difficulty breathing;

Fatigue;

Muscle or body aches;

Headaches;

Loss of taste or smell;

Sore throat;

Congestion;

Runny nose;

Nausea;

Vomiting;

Diarrhea.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus, with another six under investigation. There have been 522 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began nine months ago.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.