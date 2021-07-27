Contact Us
Airport In Hudson Valley To Begin New Flights To Three Florida Cities

Nicole Valinote
New York Stewart International Airport will begin new flights on Frontier Airlines this fall to three Florida cities.
New air service to three Florida cities is coming to a Hudson Valley airport this fall.

New York Stewart International Airport, located in New Windsor in Orange County, is getting ready to launch air service to Miami, Tampa, and Orlando aboard Frontier Airlines, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, July 27.

Frontier Airlines said it will schedule flights between New York Stewart and Miami International Airport, and between New York Stewart and Tampa International Airport, three times per week beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2. The airline will also schedule flights between New York Stewart and Orlando International Airport four times a week beginning Monday, Oct. 25.

"The additional traffic to and from New York Stewart International Airport will greatly benefit the regional economy, while the flights give travelers from Florida another entry point into our beautiful state and all that it has to offer," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

