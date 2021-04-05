Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent Offers Free Virtual Presentations To Help Westchester Families

by K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent
Content Partner: K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent
K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent is a collaboration of Westchester County organizations working together to empower parents with the essential tools to raise resilient and confident children, help strengthen relationships, and reduce risky behaviors. Photo Credit: K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent

Raising Teens recently became even more challenging, and K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent, the Knowledge Network of Westchester, is here to help.

K.N.O.W. 2 Prevent is a collaboration of Westchester County organizations working together to empower parents with the essential tools to raise resilient and confident children, help strengthen relationships, and reduce risky behaviors. With the inability to host live speaker presentations in our individual schools and communities, the group was formed to offer FREE monthly virtual presentations by nationally-recognized experts. Speakers will focus on issues relevant to parents now and be a resource to ALL Westchester families so that we can learn together.

The collaboration is led by:

  • Cortlandt Community Coalition
  • Dobbs Ferry Youth Services Coalition
  • The WAY—Village of Hastings-on-Hudson
  • Irvington About Safe Kids—Community Advisory Board
  • Mount Kisco Partners in Prevention
  • Ossining Communities That Care
  • RyeACT
  • Somers Partners in Prevention

And with support from Ardsley SAYF Coalition, Blind Brook Community Coalition, Bedford/Lewisboro/Pound Ridge Drug Abuse Prevention Council, Scarsdale Drug & Alcohol Task Force, Westchester Coalition and Student Assistance Services.

Visit know2prevent.org for more information and to register for free.

It's never too early or too late…You can't prevent what you don't know.

