Katonah's Muscoot Farm, located at 51 Route 100, will hold its weekly Farmers Market and annual Sheep Shearing Festival on Sunday, May 12, Westchester County officials announced.

The Farmers Market will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while the Sheep Shearing Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the Sheep Shearing event, the farm's sheep will receive their annual haircuts to prepare for the summer months. The program will also include hayrides beginning at 11:30 a.m. and spinning demonstrations throughout the day.

Those who want to get up close to the sheep will also have the chance to enter their enclosure during a Sheep Meet and Greet event at 10 a.m.

"The Mother’s Day activities at Muscoot Farm signify the beginning of spring in Westchester County and are a great way for families to be together and celebrate mom with a stroll through the farmers market then participating in the day’s various activities," said County Executive George Latimer of the event.

Admission to the festival will be free. Tickets to the Sheep Meet and Greet can be bought by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bedford and receive free news updates.