Injured Miniature Horse Likely Attacked By Black Bear

State wildlife officials believe a miniature horse may have been attacked by a black bear due to the nature of the injuries.

The incident was reported in Fairfield County on Wednesday, May 20, when a Wilton resident called the police department to report the attack, said Wilton Police Lt. Robert Kluk.

Wilton Animal Control, as well as an officer from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), responded to the home on Kellogg Drive and determined the horse had been attacked sometime during the overnight hours.

"It was determined from the wounds to the animal that it was likely attacked by a black bear," Kluk said.

The incident is being forwarded to the DEEP Wildlife Division for follow-up.

Below is a list of recommendations that the DEEP provides for avoiding bear interactions near the home:

Remove bird feeders and bird food from late March through November.

Eliminate food attractants by placing garbage cans inside a garage or shed.

Add ammonia to trash to make it unpalatable.

Clean and store grills in a garage or shed after use. (Propane cylinders should be stored outside.)

Don't intentionally feed bears. Bears that become accustomed to finding food near your home may become "problem" bears.

Don't approach or try to get closer to a bear to get a photo or video.

Don't leave pet food outside overnight.

Don't add meat or sweets to a compost pile.

More information and precautions to take around black bears can be found on the DEEP website .

