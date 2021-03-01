Earth Institute At Columbia University Launches Pre-College Program

The Earth Institute at Columbia University is excited to offer virtual pre-college learning opportunities for high school students in spring 2021. Spring registration is now open on our website. Join us at an upcoming info session to learn more — sign up here.

Our pre-college programs are for high school students in grades 9-12 who are interested in extending their learning beyond the classroom and sharpening their knowledge and skills in the areas of climate change and sustainability. Whether you are a budding climate change activist, or a maker who loves to tinker with new tools and technologies, we will have something for you. Through interactive and hands-on, minds-on learning, our pre-college programs will help participants build important skills such as critical thinking and problem solving in a collaborative learning environment with peers. Our programs will take science learning beyond the textbook, and allow students to see and experience science in the real world.

Starting on April 10 and continuing weekly on Saturday mornings from 10:00am – 1:00pm ET, we are offering the following pre-college workshop:

Communicating Climate Change Like Your Life Depends on It – Led by Dale Willman of the Earth Institute Initiative on Communication and Sustainability, learners will build strong media literacy skills to be used to communicate science information, particularly surrounding climate change. Participants will practice with the tools available for communication and learn how to use these tools to participate in climate activism and/or climate reporting.

Our pre-college workshops will allow learners to personally engage with leading scientists in the field, understand the science behind the headlines, and accelerate individual educational and career goals. All sessions will be delivered in small group sessions so that participants can receive targeted instruction and network with research faculty and peers. All programming will be taught by world-renowned Columbia faculty, researchers, and practitioners who are experts in their field.

We hope to see you at an upcoming info session. In the meantime, please sign up for our mailing list here to get future updates, and contact learn@ei.columbia.edu if you have any questions.