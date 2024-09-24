Lifelong Firefighter Who Served Bedford Hills Department For Over 60 Years Dies

The death of David Brown, a life member of the Bedford Hills Fire Department, was announced on Sunday, Sept. 22. His age was not made public.

Brown originally joined the department in March 1963 and served for a total of 61 years. During his decades as a firefighter, he served as an engineer in 1966; a secretary from 1967 to 1972 and 1980; as Vice President from 1981 to 1993; as President from 1993 to 1997; and on the Board of Directors in 1998.

He also served on committees for Memorial Day and antique trucks, during which he helped to restore Engine 196, a 1928 Dodge Brothers pumper.

Additionally, Brown also served as Fire Commissioner for several years and was appointed to Vice Chairman of the Board in 2009. Years later, he was made Chairman in 2015.

In a social media post memorializing Brown, the department said his death left an "immense void."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," the department wrote.

A viewing and wake service for Brown will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Antioch Baptist Church located in Bedford Hills at 1 Strother Crossing.

A second viewing and service will be held at the church on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

