Late Show Bandleader Paul Shaffer's Bedford Home Sells For $2.35M

The gated Northern Westchester residence of Paul Shaffer, the well-known bandleader of the Late Show with David Letterman, is now officially off the market. 

The 4-bedroom gated colonial residence, located in Bedford's Middle Patent Estate area on Cedar Hill Road, sold on Friday, May 3 for $2.35 million, according to its Houlihan Lawrence listing. 

Shaffer, who served as bandleader for the entirety of Late Night With David Letterman and the Late Show, originally bought the 8-acre, 4,958-square-foot property in 1991 for $680,000, according to reports. He listed it for sale in January. 

As for Letterman, he lives close by in North Salem.

Shaffer's former home includes a renovated chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a fireplace, a finished studio and office complete with a spa-like bath and sauna, a great room adorned with a vaulted ceiling and wall of windows, and a custom library. 

It also features luxurious amenities such as a jacuzzi, tennis and basketball court, and a heated saltwater pool.

The home is located within the Bedford school district and was built in 1968. Its full listing can be viewed by clicking here. 

