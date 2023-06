A series of single- and double-lane closures in Northern Westchester will affect Interstate 684 in both directions in Bedford between Exit 4 (State Route 172) and Exit 9 (Hardscrabble Road) beginning on Monday, June 19, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will occur on weeknights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. until Friday, June 23.

The lane closures are to allow for roadway work.

