Lane Closure: Weekend Traffic On I-684 In Bedford To Be Affected

Motorists are being warned of an upcoming weekend lane closure on Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester that will likely delay traffic. 

<p>Interstate 684 southbound in Bedford will be affected by the lane reduction.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Interstate 684 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to one lane between Exit 6 (Route 35) and Exit 4 (Route 172) in Bedford between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The lane closure will allow for bridge repairs if the weather cooperates, according to officials.

Motorists traveling in the area at the time of the closure should slow down and drive responsibly, officials said. 

