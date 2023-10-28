Lane Closure: Weekend Traffic On I-684 In Bedford To Be Affected

On Saturday, Oct. 28, Interstate 684 southbound is scheduled to be reduced to one lane between Exit 6 (Route 35) and Exit 4 (Route 172) in Bedford between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closure will allow for bridge repairs if the weather cooperates, according to officials.

Motorists traveling in the area at the time of the closure should slow down and drive responsibly, officials said.

