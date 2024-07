Route 139 between Plum Brook Road and Van Rensselaer Road in Katonah will be reduced to one lane on Monday, July 22 between 2:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

During the closure, the affected stretch of road will have alternating traffic controlled by flaggers.

The lane reduction will allow for utility work.

