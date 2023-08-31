Katonah's Martha Stewart Responds To Critics After Iceberg Backlash

Poll Should Martha Have Used A Piece Of An Iceberg In Her Cocktail? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Should Martha Have Used A Piece Of An Iceberg In Her Cocktail? Yes 100%

“End of the first zodiac cruise from @swanhelleniccruises into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of greenland. We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight," Stewart, age 82, a longtime New Yorker who currently calls the Northern Westchester County hamlet of Katonah home, posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The post immediately began getting a backlash from many climate change diehards with such posts as: “Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink.”

And, "So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up, and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel."

Stewart continued her response by posting the headline from a Washington Post story about the "iceberg" debacle: “Martha Stewart put an iceberg in her drink. Experts say it’s no big deal.”

And, climate experts backed up Stewart in the Post including glaciologist Eric Rignot, a professor in the Earth system science department at the University of California at Irvine, who said it wasn't like she went to a glacier and craved a piece off of it.

Many of the food and lifestyle diva's 1.9 million followers quickly came to Stewart's defense.

"This is normal on those excursions," posted one fan. "The ice is already floating, not part of the ice mass, it is slowly melting in the ocean. Every tour company does it. We did it in Alaska and Patagonia. We did NOT disturb the glaciers."

Another climate change expert, glaciologist Ian Allison, told the Post the practice is no different, or worse than taking a glass of water from a river.

But still more suggested Stewart, who also owns homes on Long Island in the Hamptons and in Westport, could also have used the moment to champion climate change by making a point of the melting polar ice caps.

So what do you think? Big deal, or just fine?

