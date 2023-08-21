Fair 82°

Injured Hiker Rescued From Wooded Preserve In Bedford

After becoming injured miles-deep in the woods at a nature preserve in Northern Westchester, a hiker had to be rescued by first responders. 

Ben Crnic
The rescue happened on Sunday, Aug. 20 around 10:45 a.m., when the Banksville Fire Department received a report of an injured hiker at the Mianus River Gorge Preserve in Bedford. 

According to the department, the hiker was around two miles deep into the forest and was unable to leave the preserve without help from first responders. 

Minutes later, fire crews arrived at the preserve and used all-terrain vehicles to help get the hiker out of the woods. Meanwhile, another group entered the preserve on foot from the opposite direction. 

Eventually, around 11:30 a.m., first responders from the Armonk Fire Department were able to locate the hiker and take them out of the preserve, the department said. 

