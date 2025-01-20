How Much Snow Did You Get? Here's Rundown Of Totals From Westchester

Here's a rundown of totals from the National Weather Service.
New York
Nassau County
2 ENE Roosevelt 4.1 inches 1018 PM 01/19 Public
Syosset 4.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Williston 3.9 inches 1015 PM 01/19 Public
1 W Plainview 3.9 inches 1250 AM 01/20 Public
1 ESE East Meadow 3.8 inches 1117 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
1 ENE Glen Cove 3.8 inches 0817 AM 01/20 Public
Sea Cliff 3.6 inches 1042 PM 01/19 Public
Plainview 3.2 inches 0815 AM 01/20 Public
Farmingdale 3.0 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Public
Hicksville 1.4 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Massapequa 3.0 inches 1011 PM 01/19 Public
Plainview 3.0 inches 1028 PM 01/19 Public
Herricks 2.7 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Manhasset Hills 2.7 inches 0824 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
1 E East Meadow 2.5 inches 1038 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Levittown 2.5 inches 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
East Meadow 2.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 NWS Employee
Massapequa Park 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Bellmore 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 NE Roosevelt 2.0 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Broadcast Media
2 SSE Plainedge 2.0 inches 0814 PM 01/19 Public
East Rockaway 1.8 inches 0935 PM 01/19 Public
Syosset 1.8 inches 0745 AM 01/20 COOP
Seaford 0.4 SE 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
New York City (Manhattan)
New York 2.8 inches 0200 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
1 SSE Midtown Manhattan 1.8 inches 0950 PM 01/19 Public
Central Park 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
Washingtonville 8.5 inches 0400 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
4 SSE Chester 8.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Chester 8.3 inches 0711 AM 01/20 Public
Highland Mills 8.1 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Warwick 7.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Middletown 7.0 inches 0920 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 7.0 inches 0925 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New Windsor 7.0 inches 1054 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Salisbury Mills 7.0 inches 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Cocorahs
Pine Bush 6.7 inches 1103 PM 01/19 Public
Port Jervis 6.2 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
0.8 N Port Jervis 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
New Windsor 3.3 W 5.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Greenwood Lake 5.6 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 S Montgomery Airport 5.5 inches 0815 PM 01/19 Public
Putnam County
3 WNW Fahnestock State Park 6.5 inches 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Cold Spring 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Putnam Valley 5.6 inches 1050 PM 01/19 Newspaper
Rockland County
Congers 6.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue
Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 5.5 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Monsey 5.2 inches 1055 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
New City 5.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
1 NW Stony Point 4.4 inches 0115 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
Stony Point 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Nyack 3.8 inches 0830 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Suffolk County
Centerport 3.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
Commack 3.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Babylon 3.3 inches 0951 PM 01/19 Public
Port Jefferson 3.3 inches 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Centereach 3.2 inches 1040 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Stony Brook 3.2 inches 0820 AM 01/20 NWS Employee
1 NNE Greenlawn 3.1 inches 1125 AM 01/20 Public
1 SSW Port Jefferson 3.1 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Centerport 1.1 SE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Islip 3.0 inches 0715 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
North Babylon 3.0 inches 0840 AM 01/20 Public
Centereach 2.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Mount Sinai 2.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Nesconset 2.5 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Islip 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Upton 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Blue Point 0.3 ENE 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Hampton Bays 2.0 inches 0300 AM 01/20 Public
Deer Park 1.9 inches 0825 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Huntington Station 1.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 NWS Employee
Bay Shore 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SE East Quogue 1.6 inches 0345 AM 01/20 NWS Employee
Bellport 1.5 inches 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Islip Terrace 0.5 W 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
North Patchogue 1.5 inches 1235 AM 01/20 Public
Ridge 1.5 inches 1159 PM 01/19 COCORAHS
Center Moriches 1.1 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
East Islip 1.1 inches 0820 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Baiting Hollow 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
Orient Point 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COOP
Westchester County
1 SE Croton-on-Hudson 6.0 inches 0830 AM 01/20 Public
Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 inches 0914 PM 01/19 Public
Ossining 5.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public
Peekskill 2.8 NNE 4.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Valhalla 4.5 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public
Shrub Oak 4.3 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COOP
1 NNE Sleepy Hollow 4.3 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public
Armonk 3.6 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 ENE Goldens Bridge 3.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Rye 3.5 inches 0710 AM 01/20 Public
South Salem 3.5 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 NNW Tuckahoe 3.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public
Larchmont 3.4 inches 1150 PM 01/19 Public
Port Chester 3.4 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Public
Yonkers 3.1 inches 1205 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Eastchester 3.0 inches 1230 AM 01/20 Public
1 SSE Greenville 3.0 inches 1230 AM 01/20 Public
1 N Port Chester 1.5 inches 0750 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Pelham 1.2 inches 0732 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Connecticut
Fairfield County
4 NNW New Fairfield 5.5 inches 0115 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
New Fairfield 5.2 inches 1015 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Bethel 4.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Danbury 4.3 inches 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Brookfield 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Sandy Hook 4.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Weston 3.8 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter
Bethel 3.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Easton 3.3 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public
3 NE Southport 3.0 inches 0918 PM 01/19 Public
Norwalk 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Shelton 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Stratford 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Trumbull 2.6 SSE 3.0 inches 1100 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Bridgeport Airport 2.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs
Monroe 2.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Stamford 1.0 S 2.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Greenwich 2.3 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public
1 S Darien 2.1 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public
Fairfield 2.0 inches 0813 PM 01/19 Public
Stamford 2.0 inches 1058 PM 01/19 Public
Fairfield 1.7 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Middlesex County
Middletown 4.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
2 NW Cromwell 4.0 inches 0625 AM 01/20 Public
Middlefield 1.4 W 3.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Durham 3.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Higganum 3.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Chester 2.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
1 E Westbrook 1.0 inches 0108 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
New Haven County
Meriden 5.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public
Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
North Haven 4.0 inches 0100 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Southbury 2.3 W 3.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 NNW Hamden 3.3 inches 0630 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Hamden 3.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Meriden 3.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Guilford 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 CO-OP Observer
Naugatuck 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Milford 2.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Guilford Center 2.7 WSW 2.2 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Hamden 2.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio
Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Branford 1.2 inches 1155 PM 01/19 Public
New London County
3 SW Lebanon 4.0 inches 0100 AM 01/20 Public
2 WNW Gales Ferry 3.7 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public
Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Preston 1.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Uncasville 2.4 NNW 1.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Norwich 5.2 SE 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Griswold 1.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Mystic 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Pawcatuck 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Norwich 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
East Lyme 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Mystic 0.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Niantic 0.5 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
New London 0.4 inches 0815 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Waterford 0.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Hartford County
Glastonbury Center 4.2 ENE 6.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
North Canton 0.8 SSW 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Bristol 2.7 WNW 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 WSW Burlington 5.5 inches 0854 AM 01/20 Public
Bradley AP 5.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 ASOS
1 SE Simsbury 5.0 inches 0505 AM 01/20 Public
North Granby 1.3 ENE 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
East Hartford 1.3 E 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
South Windsor 2.4 SSE 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Salmon Brook 4.9 WSW 4.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Bloomfield 1.5 NW 4.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Rocky Hill 4.6 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public
Southwood Acres 0.3 WSW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Newington 1.9 SSW 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
3 SSW West Hartford 4.0 inches 0430 AM 01/20 Public
4 SSE Enfield 4.0 inches 0445 AM 01/20 Public
3 ESE East Windsor 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
1 SSE New Britain 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Suffield 0.5 NNE 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
East Berlin 0.3 NW 3.8 inches 0620 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Suffield Depot 6.0 WNW 3.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 N Berlin 3.5 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public
1 SSE Marlborough 3.3 inches 0146 AM 01/20
Tolland County
2 E Vernon 6.0 inches 0103 AM 01/20
1 W Tolland 5.1 inches 0604 AM 01/20 Public
Staffordville 0.4 NNW 4.8 inches 0430 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Somers 0.3 S 4.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Central Somers 0.3 N 4.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Ellington 4.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Public
Amston 1.7 N 4.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Storrs 2.8 NE 3.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Andover 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Somersville 0.2 ENE 3.0 inches 0745 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Windham County
1 W Putnam 4.0 inches 0530 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
2 E Danielson 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Pomfret 4.0 inches 0752 AM 01/20 Public
Moosup 1.7 NE 3.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
East Killingly 1.3 SW 3.7 inches 0655 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Massachusetts
Essex County
Andover 0.6 E 5.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
3 W Haverhill 5.2 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Public
1 NNW Manchester 5.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public
1 W Gloucester 5.0 inches 0530 AM 01/20 Public
Topsfield 5.0 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public
Haverhill 0.7 N 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Hamilton 0.7 WSW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Middleton 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
North Andover 0.3 NW 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SW Boxford 4.3 inches 0725 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Beverly 1.6 W 4.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SE Lynn 4.0 inches 0709 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
1 WNW Ipswich 4.0 inches 0729 AM 01/20 Public
Newbury 4.0 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Salem 3.8 inches 0729 AM 01/20 Public
2 NNE Marblehead 3.6 inches 0930 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
1 N Methuen 3.5 inches 0130 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
Newburyport 0.4 NNW 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Rockport 1.0 E 2.8 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Franklin County
Conway 2.9 NW 7.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Ashfield 1.4 NE 7.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
East Hawley 7.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COOP
Colrain 3.7 WNW 6.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Buckland 1.8 ESE 6.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Turners Falls 0.1 NNW 6.1 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Montague 3.4 NNW 5.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
New Salem 5.2 inches 0737 AM 01/20 Public
Bernardston 1.0 SW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 W Orange AP 5.0 inches 0715 AM 01/20 Public
Shutesbury 2.9 SW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Sunderland 4.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
Greenfield 4.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COOP
Hampden County
1 WSW Russell 5.5 inches 0901 AM 01/20 Public
3 SSW West Springfield 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
Feeding Hills 1.2 N 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Westfield 2.8 SE 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Agawam 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Southwick 4.3 NW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 SW Chicopee 4.5 inches 0609 AM 01/20 Public
1 SE Holyoke 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
3 ENE Ludlow 4.0 inches 1000 AM 01/20 Public
East Longmeadow 2.1 ENE 3.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 ESE Ludlow 3.8 inches 0853 AM 01/20 Public
Hampshire County
Westhampton 1.8 SW 5.5 inches 0820 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Williamsburg 1.2 WSW 5.0 inches 0635 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Northampton 0.4 S 4.7 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Easthampton 1.0 E 4.6 inches 0719 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 WNW North Amherst 3.9 inches 0704 AM 01/20 Public
South Hadley 3.2 SSW 3.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Amherst 2.1 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COOP
Middlesex County
1 WNW Pepperell 6.2 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public
2 SW Tewksbury 6.1 inches 0743 AM 01/20 Public
Lowell 6.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COOP
Natick 1.9 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Groton 4.2 WNW 6.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Lexington 2.1 ESE 6.0 inches 0803 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Acton 1.3 SW 5.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 ESE Weston 5.6 inches 0615 AM 01/20 Public
Townsend 5.6 inches 0925 AM 01/20 Public
Hopkinton 5.5 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public
Framingham 2.0 NNE 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SSE Cochituate 5.5 inches 0732 AM 01/20 Public
Hudson 1.4 NW 5.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 SE Carlisle 5.1 inches 0717 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SW Littleton 5.1 inches 0955 AM 01/20 Public
Westford 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Reading 1.2 N 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Holliston 0.7 W 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Sudbury 3.6 W 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Shirley 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
1 N Burlington 5.0 inches 0731 AM 01/20 Public
Winchester 0.8 W 5.0 inches 0746 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Littleton 2.8 NNW 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Wakefield 4.8 inches 0739 AM 01/20 Public
Somerville 0.5 SSE 4.8 inches 0822 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Maynard 0.7 ESE 4.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 WNW Dover 4.5 inches 0446 AM 01/20 Public
2 NW Billerica 4.5 inches 0555 AM 01/20 Public
Medford 1.2 W 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SE Cambridge 4.3 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public
1 WNW Bedford 4.3 inches 0850 AM 01/20 Public
2 SSW Reading 4.1 inches 0543 AM 01/20 Public
2 WSW Wilmington 4.0 inches 0850 AM 01/20 Public
3 ESE Tyngsboro 3.9 inches 1244 AM 01/20
1 WNW Melrose 3.5 inches 0750 AM 01/20 Public
Norfolk County
1 ESE Randolph 6.3 inches 0607 AM 01/20 Public
Quincy 1.5 SSE 6.0 inches 0820 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Blue Hill Coop 5.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
Braintree 1.5 SE 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Stoughton 1.2 E 5.4 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Milton 1.3 N 5.2 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Foxborough 3.1 E 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Bellingham 3.6 SSW 4.8 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
3 S Weymouth 4.7 inches 0344 AM 01/20 Public
Norfolk 1.6 WSW 4.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Franklin 1.4 SW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Westwood 1.5 SSW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Wrentham 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
1 WSW Westwood 4.5 inches 0835 AM 01/20 Public
1 ESE Dedham 4.5 inches 0906 AM 01/20 Public
Norwood 1.3 NW 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Millis 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Walpole 3.8 N 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
2 N Sharon 4.0 inches 0904 AM 01/20 Public
1 NW Canton 3.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Suffolk County
2 SSE Boston 5.5 inches 0710 AM 01/20 Public
Boston 3.1 SW 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 SSW Brighton 5.1 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public
Logan AP 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 ASOS
Chelsea 4.5 inches 0844 AM 01/20 Public
Worcester County
4 NW Ashburnham 7.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
Grafton 6.8 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public
2 SW Westborough 6.2 inches 0452 AM 01/20 NWS Employee
1 NE Lunenburg 6.1 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public
Sterling 4.3 NW 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Milford 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
1 SE Northborough 6.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio
2 SSE Ashburnham 6.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Public
1 SE Sutton 5.8 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public
1 SSW Berlin 5.8 inches 0653 AM 01/20 Public
Warren 2.4 WSW 5.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Worcester AP 5.8 inches 0750 AM 01/20 ASOS
1 NNW East Douglas 5.5 inches 0454 AM 01/20 CO-OP Observer
1 E Fiskdale 5.5 inches 0713 AM 01/20 Public
1 ESE Boylston 5.4 inches 0723 AM 01/20 Public
1 SSW Sturbridge 5.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public
1 NNW Charlton 5.0 inches 0511 AM 01/20 Public
Holden 0.9 SSE 5.0 inches 0545 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Fitchburg 1.6 SSW 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Athol 2.8 NNE 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
1 NW Lancaster 5.0 inches 0831 AM 01/20 Public
Barre 1.4 NNE 4.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Douglas 1.9 NNE 4.8 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Ashburnham 4.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP
Northbridge 4.6 inches 0655 AM 01/20 COOP
Oxford 4.5 inches 0230 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter
1 SE Hubbardston 4.5 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public
2 WNW North Brookfield 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Cocorahs
West Brookfield 3.1 NNE 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Auburn 2.6 SW 4.3 inches 0905 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Leicester 2.4 ESE 4.2 inches 0608 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Mendon 4.0 inches 0440 AM 01/20 Public
Westminster 0.6 WSW 4.0 inches 0646 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
Uxbridge 2.4 WSW 3.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS
