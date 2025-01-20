A Few Clouds 21°

How Much Snow Did You Get? Here's Rundown Of Totals From Westchester

A quick-moving Nor'easter brought accumulating snowfall throughout the region Sunday night, Jan. 19 into Monday morning, Jan 20.

Here's a rundown of snowfall totals from the region.

Joe Lombardi
Here's a rundown of totals from the National Weather Service.

New York

Nassau County

2 ENE Roosevelt 4.1 inches 1018 PM 01/19 Public

Syosset 4.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

East Williston 3.9 inches 1015 PM 01/19 Public

1 W Plainview 3.9 inches 1250 AM 01/20 Public

1 ESE East Meadow 3.8 inches 1117 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 ENE Glen Cove 3.8 inches 0817 AM 01/20 Public 

Sea Cliff 3.6 inches 1042 PM 01/19 Public

Plainview 3.2 inches 0815 AM 01/20 Public

Farmingdale 3.0 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Public

Hicksville 1.4 SSE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Massapequa 3.0 inches 1011 PM 01/19 Public

Plainview 3.0 inches 1028 PM 01/19 Public

Herricks 2.7 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Manhasset Hills 2.7 inches 0824 AM 01/20 Cocorahs

1 E East Meadow 2.5 inches 1038 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Levittown 2.5 inches 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

East Meadow 2.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 NWS Employee

Massapequa Park 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Bellmore 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 NE Roosevelt 2.0 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Broadcast Media

2 SSE Plainedge 2.0 inches 0814 PM 01/19 Public

East Rockaway 1.8 inches 0935 PM 01/19 Public

Syosset 1.8 inches 0745 AM 01/20 COOP

Seaford 0.4 SE 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

New York City (Manhattan) 

New York 2.8 inches 0200 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

1 SSE Midtown Manhattan 1.8 inches 0950 PM 01/19 Public

Central Park 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

Washingtonville 8.5 inches 0400 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

4 SSE Chester 8.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Chester 8.3 inches 0711 AM 01/20 Public

Highland Mills 8.1 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public

Warwick 7.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Middletown 7.0 inches 0920 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue

Monroe 7.0 inches 0925 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

New Windsor 7.0 inches 1054 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Salisbury Mills 7.0 inches 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Cornwall on Hudson 6.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Cocorahs

Pine Bush 6.7 inches 1103 PM 01/19 Public

Port Jervis 6.2 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

0.8 N Port Jervis 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

New Windsor 3.3 W 5.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Greenwood Lake 5.6 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 S Montgomery Airport 5.5 inches 0815 PM 01/19 Public

Putnam County

3 WNW Fahnestock State Park 6.5 inches 0930 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Putnam Valley 5.6 inches 1050 PM 01/19 Newspaper

Rockland County

Congers 6.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Fire Dept/Rescue

Spring Valley 1.7 SSW 5.5 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Monsey 5.2 inches 1055 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

New City 5.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

1 NW Stony Point 4.4 inches 0115 AM 01/20 Cocorahs

Stony Point 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Nyack 3.8 inches 0830 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Suffolk County

Centerport 3.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

Commack 3.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Babylon 3.3 inches 0951 PM 01/19 Public

Port Jefferson 3.3 inches 1020 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Centereach 3.2 inches 1040 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Stony Brook 3.2 inches 0820 AM 01/20 NWS Employee

1 NNE Greenlawn 3.1 inches 1125 AM 01/20 Public

1 SSW Port Jefferson 3.1 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public

Centerport 1.1 SE 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Islip 3.0 inches 0715 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

North Babylon 3.0 inches 0840 AM 01/20 Public

Centereach 2.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Mount Sinai 2.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Nesconset 2.5 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Islip 2.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Upton 2.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Blue Point 0.3 ENE 2.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Hampton Bays 2.0 inches 0300 AM 01/20 Public

Deer Park 1.9 inches 0825 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Huntington Station 1.8 inches 1000 PM 01/19 NWS Employee

Bay Shore 1.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SE East Quogue 1.6 inches 0345 AM 01/20 NWS Employee

Bellport 1.5 inches 0945 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Islip Terrace 0.5 W 1.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

North Patchogue 1.5 inches 1235 AM 01/20 Public

Ridge 1.5 inches 1159 PM 01/19 COCORAHS

Center Moriches 1.1 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

East Islip 1.1 inches 0820 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Baiting Hollow 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

Orient Point 1.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COOP

Westchester County

1 SE Croton-on-Hudson 6.0 inches 0830 AM 01/20 Public

Croton-on-Hudson 5.5 inches 0914 PM 01/19 Public

Ossining 5.5 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public

Peekskill 2.8 NNE 4.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Valhalla 4.5 inches 1100 PM 01/19 Public

Shrub Oak 4.3 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COOP

1 NNE Sleepy Hollow 4.3 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public

Armonk 3.6 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 ENE Goldens Bridge 3.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Rye 3.5 inches 0710 AM 01/20 Public

South Salem 3.5 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 NNW Tuckahoe 3.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public

Larchmont 3.4 inches 1150 PM 01/19 Public

Port Chester 3.4 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Public

Yonkers 3.1 inches 1205 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Eastchester 3.0 inches 1230 AM 01/20 Public

1 SSE Greenville 3.0 inches 1230 AM 01/20 Public

1 N Port Chester 1.5 inches 0750 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Pelham 1.2 inches 0732 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter   

Connecticut

Fairfield County

4 NNW New Fairfield 5.5 inches 0115 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

New Fairfield 5.2 inches 1015 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Bethel 4.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Danbury 4.3 inches 0900 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Brookfield 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Sandy Hook 4.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Weston 3.8 inches 1030 PM 01/19 Trained Spotter

Bethel 3.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Easton 3.3 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public

3 NE Southport 3.0 inches 0918 PM 01/19 Public

Norwalk 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Shelton 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Stratford 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Trumbull 2.6 SSE 3.0 inches 1100 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Bridgeport Airport 2.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Official NWS Obs

Monroe 2.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Stamford 1.0 S 2.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Greenwich 2.3 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Public

1 S Darien 2.1 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public

Fairfield 2.0 inches 0813 PM 01/19 Public

Stamford 2.0 inches 1058 PM 01/19 Public

Fairfield 1.7 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Middlesex County

Middletown 4.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

2 NW Cromwell 4.0 inches 0625 AM 01/20 Public

Middlefield 1.4 W 3.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Durham 3.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Higganum 3.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Chester 2.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

1 E Westbrook 1.0 inches 0108 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

New Haven County

Meriden 5.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public

Wallingford 5.0 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

North Haven 4.0 inches 0100 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Southbury 2.3 W 3.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 NNW Hamden 3.3 inches 0630 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Hamden 3.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Meriden 3.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Guilford 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 CO-OP Observer

Naugatuck 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Milford 2.5 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Guilford Center 2.7 WSW 2.2 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Hamden 2.0 inches 1000 PM 01/19 Amateur Radio

Madison Center 1.3 N 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Branford 1.2 inches 1155 PM 01/19 Public

New London County

3 SW Lebanon 4.0 inches 0100 AM 01/20 Public

2 WNW Gales Ferry 3.7 inches 0900 AM 01/20 Public

Norwich 2.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Preston 1.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Uncasville 2.4 NNW 1.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Norwich 5.2 SE 1.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Griswold 1.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Mystic 1.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Pawcatuck 1.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Norwich 0.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

East Lyme 0.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Mystic 0.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Niantic 0.5 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

New London 0.4 inches 0815 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Waterford 0.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Hartford County

Glastonbury Center 4.2 ENE 6.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

North Canton 0.8 SSW 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Bristol 2.7 WNW 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 WSW Burlington 5.5 inches 0854 AM 01/20 Public

Bradley AP 5.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 ASOS

1 SE Simsbury 5.0 inches 0505 AM 01/20 Public

North Granby 1.3 ENE 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

East Hartford 1.3 E 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

South Windsor 2.4 SSE 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Salmon Brook 4.9 WSW 4.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Bloomfield 1.5 NW 4.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Rocky Hill 4.6 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public

Southwood Acres 0.3 WSW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Newington 1.9 SSW 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

3 SSW West Hartford 4.0 inches 0430 AM 01/20 Public

4 SSE Enfield 4.0 inches 0445 AM 01/20 Public

3 ESE East Windsor 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

1 SSE New Britain 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Suffield 0.5 NNE 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

East Berlin 0.3 NW 3.8 inches 0620 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Suffield Depot 6.0 WNW 3.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 N Berlin 3.5 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public

1 SSE Marlborough 3.3 inches 0146 AM 01/20

Tolland County

2 E Vernon 6.0 inches 0103 AM 01/20

1 W Tolland 5.1 inches 0604 AM 01/20 Public

Staffordville 0.4 NNW 4.8 inches 0430 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Somers 0.3 S 4.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Central Somers 0.3 N 4.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Ellington 4.5 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Public

Amston 1.7 N 4.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Storrs 2.8 NE 3.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Andover 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Somersville 0.2 ENE 3.0 inches 0745 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Windham County

1 W Putnam 4.0 inches 0530 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

2 E Danielson 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Pomfret 4.0 inches 0752 AM 01/20 Public

Moosup 1.7 NE 3.8 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

East Killingly 1.3 SW 3.7 inches 0655 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Massachusetts

Essex County

Andover 0.6 E 5.5 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

3 W Haverhill 5.2 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Public

1 NNW Manchester 5.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public

1 W Gloucester 5.0 inches 0530 AM 01/20 Public

Topsfield 5.0 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public

Haverhill 0.7 N 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Hamilton 0.7 WSW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Middleton 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

North Andover 0.3 NW 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SW Boxford 4.3 inches 0725 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Beverly 1.6 W 4.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SE Lynn 4.0 inches 0709 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

1 WNW Ipswich 4.0 inches 0729 AM 01/20 Public

Newbury 4.0 inches 0830 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Salem 3.8 inches 0729 AM 01/20 Public

2 NNE Marblehead 3.6 inches 0930 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

1 N Methuen 3.5 inches 0130 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

Newburyport 0.4 NNW 3.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Rockport 1.0 E 2.8 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Franklin County

Conway 2.9 NW 7.9 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Ashfield 1.4 NE 7.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

East Hawley 7.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COOP

Colrain 3.7 WNW 6.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Buckland 1.8 ESE 6.5 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Turners Falls 0.1 NNW 6.1 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Montague 3.4 NNW 5.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

New Salem 5.2 inches 0737 AM 01/20 Public

Bernardston 1.0 SW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 W Orange AP 5.0 inches 0715 AM 01/20 Public

Shutesbury 2.9 SW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Sunderland 4.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

Greenfield 4.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COOP

Hampden County

1 WSW Russell 5.5 inches 0901 AM 01/20 Public

3 SSW West Springfield 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Cocorahs

Feeding Hills 1.2 N 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Westfield 2.8 SE 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Agawam 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Southwick 4.3 NW 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 SW Chicopee 4.5 inches 0609 AM 01/20 Public

1 SE Holyoke 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

3 ENE Ludlow 4.0 inches 1000 AM 01/20 Public

East Longmeadow 2.1 ENE 3.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 ESE Ludlow 3.8 inches 0853 AM 01/20 Public

Hampshire County

Westhampton 1.8 SW 5.5 inches 0820 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Williamsburg 1.2 WSW 5.0 inches 0635 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Northampton 0.4 S 4.7 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Easthampton 1.0 E 4.6 inches 0719 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 WNW North Amherst 3.9 inches 0704 AM 01/20 Public

South Hadley 3.2 SSW 3.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Amherst 2.1 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COOP

Middlesex County

1 WNW Pepperell 6.2 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public

2 SW Tewksbury 6.1 inches 0743 AM 01/20 Public

Lowell 6.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COOP

Natick 1.9 NNE 6.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Groton 4.2 WNW 6.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Lexington 2.1 ESE 6.0 inches 0803 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Acton 1.3 SW 5.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 ESE Weston 5.6 inches 0615 AM 01/20 Public

Townsend 5.6 inches 0925 AM 01/20 Public

Hopkinton 5.5 inches 0635 AM 01/20 Public

Framingham 2.0 NNE 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SSE Cochituate 5.5 inches 0732 AM 01/20 Public

Hudson 1.4 NW 5.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 SE Carlisle 5.1 inches 0717 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SW Littleton 5.1 inches 0955 AM 01/20 Public

Westford 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Reading 1.2 N 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Holliston 0.7 W 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Sudbury 3.6 W 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Shirley 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

1 N Burlington 5.0 inches 0731 AM 01/20 Public

Winchester 0.8 W 5.0 inches 0746 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Littleton 2.8 NNW 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Wakefield 4.8 inches 0739 AM 01/20 Public

Somerville 0.5 SSE 4.8 inches 0822 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Maynard 0.7 ESE 4.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 WNW Dover 4.5 inches 0446 AM 01/20 Public

2 NW Billerica 4.5 inches 0555 AM 01/20 Public

Medford 1.2 W 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SE Cambridge 4.3 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public

1 WNW Bedford 4.3 inches 0850 AM 01/20 Public

2 SSW Reading 4.1 inches 0543 AM 01/20 Public

2 WSW Wilmington 4.0 inches 0850 AM 01/20 Public

3 ESE Tyngsboro 3.9 inches 1244 AM 01/20

1 WNW Melrose 3.5 inches 0750 AM 01/20 Public

Norfolk County

1 ESE Randolph 6.3 inches 0607 AM 01/20 Public

Quincy 1.5 SSE 6.0 inches 0820 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Blue Hill Coop 5.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

Braintree 1.5 SE 5.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Stoughton 1.2 E 5.4 inches 0630 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Milton 1.3 N 5.2 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Foxborough 3.1 E 5.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Bellingham 3.6 SSW 4.8 inches 0730 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

3 S Weymouth 4.7 inches 0344 AM 01/20 Public

Norfolk 1.6 WSW 4.6 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Franklin 1.4 SW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Westwood 1.5 SSW 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Wrentham 4.5 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

1 WSW Westwood 4.5 inches 0835 AM 01/20 Public

1 ESE Dedham 4.5 inches 0906 AM 01/20 Public

Norwood 1.3 NW 4.3 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Millis 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Walpole 3.8 N 4.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

2 N Sharon 4.0 inches 0904 AM 01/20 Public

1 NW Canton 3.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Suffolk County

2 SSE Boston 5.5 inches 0710 AM 01/20 Public

Boston 3.1 SW 5.1 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 SSW Brighton 5.1 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public

Logan AP 5.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 ASOS

Chelsea 4.5 inches 0844 AM 01/20 Public

Worcester County

4 NW Ashburnham 7.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

Grafton 6.8 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public

2 SW Westborough 6.2 inches 0452 AM 01/20 NWS Employee

1 NE Lunenburg 6.1 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public

Sterling 4.3 NW 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Milford 6.0 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

1 SE Northborough 6.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Amateur Radio

2 SSE Ashburnham 6.0 inches 0730 AM 01/20 Public

1 SE Sutton 5.8 inches 0500 AM 01/20 Public

1 SSW Berlin 5.8 inches 0653 AM 01/20 Public

Warren 2.4 WSW 5.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Worcester AP 5.8 inches 0750 AM 01/20 ASOS

1 NNW East Douglas 5.5 inches 0454 AM 01/20 CO-OP Observer

1 E Fiskdale 5.5 inches 0713 AM 01/20 Public

1 ESE Boylston 5.4 inches 0723 AM 01/20 Public

1 SSW Sturbridge 5.2 inches 0800 AM 01/20 Public

1 NNW Charlton 5.0 inches 0511 AM 01/20 Public

Holden 0.9 SSE 5.0 inches 0545 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Fitchburg 1.6 SSW 5.0 inches 0600 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Athol 2.8 NNE 5.0 inches 0800 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

1 NW Lancaster 5.0 inches 0831 AM 01/20 Public

Barre 1.4 NNE 4.8 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Douglas 1.9 NNE 4.8 inches 0715 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Ashburnham 4.7 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COOP

Northbridge 4.6 inches 0655 AM 01/20 COOP

Oxford 4.5 inches 0230 AM 01/20 Trained Spotter

1 SE Hubbardston 4.5 inches 0735 AM 01/20 Public

2 WNW North Brookfield 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 Cocorahs

West Brookfield 3.1 NNE 4.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Auburn 2.6 SW 4.3 inches 0905 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Leicester 2.4 ESE 4.2 inches 0608 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Mendon 4.0 inches 0440 AM 01/20 Public

Westminster 0.6 WSW 4.0 inches 0646 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

Uxbridge 2.4 WSW 3.4 inches 0700 AM 01/20 COCORAHS

