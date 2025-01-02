Hockey Player Goes Into Cardiac Arrest At School Ice Rink In Bedford

The emergency happened on Friday, Dec. 20, when a man went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey at the Harvey School Ice Rink in Bedford, Bedford Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 2.

On the night of the incident, at around 11:30 p.m., the man collapsed on the ice during a late-night game and became unresponsive. Multiple 911 calls reported the emergency, prompting a swift response from Officer R. DeAlto, who was first on the scene.

DeAlto found the man in cardiac arrest and immediately began performing CPR. He also deployed an automated external defibrillator (AED), administering a shock to the patient, police said.

More officers soon arrived to assist in patient care while EMS units were en route. After a pause to reassess, responders determined the man had regained a pulse but still required ventilation.

Members of the Katonah Fire Department, Katonah-Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps (VAC), and Westchester EMS then took over the care and transported the man to Northern Westchester Hospital.

A few days later, the department received the good news: the patient had been discharged from the hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

"This story has a happy ending as we enter 2025," the department said in a statement on Thursday, adding, "Not only is hockey a demanding team sport, so are emergencies."

